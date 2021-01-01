About this product

Light and moisturizing, Cannabis Skin Rub is an all-purpose salve made for the largest organ in your body, your skin! The high THC content in this product is ideal for pain relief. Hemp oil is featured in this product formula as it contains all of the 21 known amino acids - a building block in your body for healthy skin. St. John’s Wort is included for its abilities to promote nerve regeneration especially after any kind of muscular overexertion. Comfrey is an accompanying herb to promote tissue repair. This is all blended together with beeswax to provide a protective barrier against the elements, so Kiskanu Cannabis Skin Rub can work transdermally, longer. Excellent for nerve pain, arthritis relief, stiff and sore muscles, tendonitis, or to target any pain you are experiencing.