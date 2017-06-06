KISKANU
Paris OG Pre-Roll 1.4g 2-pack
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
