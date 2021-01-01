About this product

Fits perfectly inside standard 10” x 13” small quarter sheet pans and convention ovens like Cuisinart convection toaster oven. Its heavy duty grate has a sturdy and thick-gauged wire grid with 2 cross support bars and firm metal screens that can hold heavier foods without the rack bending or bowing. The rack is oven-safe and can withstand up to 575˚F for effective roasting, bake crispy, oil-free bacon and best for grilling seafood, baking chicken wings, broiling, roasting fish and vegetables, smoking turkey, barbecue pork and seafood, sear steaks, dehydrating fruits and meats. No need to flip your food while cooking!