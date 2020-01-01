 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Kitchenatics
Kitchenatics Cover Photo

Kitchenatics

We make cooking easier!

FDA and LFGB approved premium silicone molds with hemp leaf designs and funny emojis.
FDA and LFGB approved premium silicone molds with hemp leaf designs and funny emojis.
Amaze your friends with these cool 420 hemp leaf designs that will make your CBD products enticing.
Amaze your friends with these cool 420 hemp leaf designs that will make your CBD products enticing.
Your CBD gummies will look more tasty! The perfect gift for your artsy and CBD-lovin' friends.
Your CBD gummies will look more tasty! The perfect gift for your artsy and CBD-lovin' friends.
Premium silicone hemp leaf bar and funny emojis chocolate candy molds for that ultimate 420 feel!
Premium silicone hemp leaf bar and funny emojis chocolate candy molds for that ultimate 420 feel!
Delicious CBD treats would look better with these hemp leaf designs and funny emojis!
Delicious CBD treats would look better with these hemp leaf designs and funny emojis!

About Kitchenatics

Are you ready to cook effortlessly like a pro? As husband-and-wife tandem, cooking is our passion. That passion led us to innovate and come up with cooking tools that make cooking and baking so much easier. We design everything from quality stainless steel cooling racks, to taco holder stands, jelly roll racks, quarter cooking racks and sheets, silicone trivets & silicone molds, and more, to help you achieve a more perfect and convenient home cooking experience!

Cooking

more products

Miscellaneous

more products

Available in

United States, Canada