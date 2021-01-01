About this product

The JELLY-ROLL PAN AND COOLING RACK SET is perfect for cooling food or baking. The aluminum pan measures 10.6” x 15.6” x 1” inches while the rack measures 10” x 15” inches.

Our heavy duty aluminum roaster pans won't warp from repeated oven use & is recommended for hand washing only; each roasting wire rack is made from 304 stainless steel, is rust proof and dishwasher safe for easy cleanup

Each rack is designed with a tight grid pattern so baked goods won't sag or fall; the tall 1" inch legs also provide ample airflow for even cooking and cooling of all types of foods.

Bake Canna brownies, CBD-infused cupcakes and more with this versatile baking set! Every purchase comes with a free recipe eBook so you have a variety of treats to make!