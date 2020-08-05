5mg THC : 1mg CBD per serving | 100mg THC : 20mg CBD total in 20 servings



DETAILS: Deep breaths and small bites. That’s the mantra behind our 5:1 CBD-dominant Dark Chocolate Kiva Bar that combines our robust, cold water hash-infused dark chocolate with hints of vanilla, and a silky smooth texture. With 5MG of CBD and 1MG of THC per serving, it gives you the ability to indulge without overdoing it. So have a bite or two, relax and let your energy be restored.



• Made using Ghiradelli's chocolate

• Infused with Cold Water Hash

• Solventless processing



INGREDIENTS: Semisweet Chocolate (Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Cannabis Extract.