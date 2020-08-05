5mg : 1mg CBD Kiva 'Dark Chocolate CBD' Dark Chocolate Bar 100mg THC : 20mg CBD total
by Kiva
About this product
5mg THC : 1mg CBD per serving | 100mg THC : 20mg CBD total in 20 servings
DETAILS: Deep breaths and small bites. That’s the mantra behind our 5:1 CBD-dominant Dark Chocolate Kiva Bar that combines our robust, cold water hash-infused dark chocolate with hints of vanilla, and a silky smooth texture. With 5MG of CBD and 1MG of THC per serving, it gives you the ability to indulge without overdoing it. So have a bite or two, relax and let your energy be restored.
• Made using Ghiradelli's chocolate
• Infused with Cold Water Hash
• Solventless processing
INGREDIENTS: Semisweet Chocolate (Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Cannabis Extract.
About this brand
Kiva
Our signature brand of decadent cannabis chocolate bar edibles. Call us new-fashioned, but we think an edible is only as good as its ingredients. So we carefully craft each bar using sustainably-sourced cacao, all-natural flavors, and clean, pure cold water hash for a richer, fuller cannabis experience that captures the essence of the whole plant.
More from Kiva Confections;
• Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino
• Lost Farm : https://www.leafly.com/brands/lost-farm
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra
