About this product
5mg THC per serving | 100mg THC total in 20 servings
DETAILS: Our classic Dark Chocolate bar is uniquely complex with flavors of black coffee and dark cherry. Using a 57% sustainably-sourced dark chocolate infused with pure, clean cold water hash, this bar is sure to delight any true chocolate lover.
• Made using Ghiradelli's chocolate
• Infused with Cold Water Hash
• Solventless processing
INGREDIENTS: Semisweet Chocolate (Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Cannabis Extract.
About this brand
Kiva
Our signature brand of decadent cannabis chocolate bar edibles. Call us new-fashioned, but we think an edible is only as good as its ingredients. So we carefully craft each bar using sustainably-sourced cacao, all-natural flavors, and clean, pure cold water hash for a richer, fuller cannabis experience that captures the essence of the whole plant.
More from Kiva Confections;
• Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino
• Lost Farm : https://www.leafly.com/brands/lost-farm
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra
