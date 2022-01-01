5mg THC per serving | 100mg THC total in 20 servings



CONFECTION DETAILS: Get lit by a different kind of fire with a hot Kiva take on an old classic. The Kiva Smores Bar features sweet milk chocolate stacked with chewy marshmallow pieces and crunchy graham cracker chunks. Each square contains 5MG of THC, the perfect amount to make you one happy camper… and leave you wanting s’more.



• Made using Ghiradelli's chocolate

• Infused with Cold Water Hash

• Solventless processing



INGREDIENTS: White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Sprinkles (Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Corn Starch, Sunflower Lecithin, FD&C Colors (Yellow #6 Lake, Yellow #5 Lake, Blue #1 Lake, Red #40 Lake, Red #3 Dye), Maltodextrin, Carnauba Wax, Vanillin, Cellulose Gum), Spirulina Extract for Color, Natural Flavor, Cannabis Extract.