About this product
5mg THC per serving | 100mg THC total in 20 servings
DETAILS: Tart and sweet raspberries are blended with our creamy white chocolate for a flavor reminiscent of sweet vanilla ice cream topped with ripe berries. Like all Kiva’s chocolates, this bar uses sustainably-sourced cacao infused with pure, clean cold water hash for a fuller, richer cannabis experience that honors the essence of the whole plant.
• Made using Ghiradelli's chocolate
• Infused with Cold Water Hash
• Solventless processing
INGREDIENTS: White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Freeze Dried Raspberries, Cannabis Extract, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid.
About this brand
Kiva
Our signature brand of decadent cannabis chocolate bar edibles. Call us new-fashioned, but we think an edible is only as good as its ingredients. So we carefully craft each bar using sustainably-sourced cacao, all-natural flavors, and clean, pure cold water hash for a richer, fuller cannabis experience that captures the essence of the whole plant.
More from Kiva Confections;
• Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino
• Lost Farm : https://www.leafly.com/brands/lost-farm
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra
