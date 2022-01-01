Tell your taste buds to get ready to live. Our new Toffee Crunch bar is a 54% dark chocolate topped with buttery toffee and a sprinkling of Pacific sea salt. Rich and decadent, with a salty finish that invites another bite, the mouthwatering toffee in this bar is locally made by Barlovento Chocolates in Oakland. Since our start, Kiva has used cold water extract in all of our chocolates to create an unparalleled edible experience. Not only does this process preserve the terpenes for a full spectrum, whole plant cannabis experience, it boasts a superior taste that both chocolate and cannabis connoisseurs alike will love.



INGREDIENTS: Semisweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Potassium Carbonate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Toffee (Sugar, Butter, Almonds, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter), Chocolate, Nonfat Milk, Milk Fat, Lactose, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor, Sunflower Oil), Sea Salt, Cannabis Extract, Natural Flavors.



*Available in California in 100MG potency.