1:1 Blood Orange Mango Fruit Chews 200mg

by KJL Compounds

About this product

We’ve always had great respect for KJL Compound’s culinary talents. That’s why we were eager to partner with them to offer a truly indulgent, bite-sized treat. These flavor-packed Fruit Chews are made with 100% 14er terpenes and are formulated to be 1:1 10mg CBD/10mg THC per chew. These Fruit Chews are available in two flavors with two varying effects: Blood Orange Mango (Uplifting) and Blackberry Pomegranate (Calming). You’ll also be happy to know that these juicy delights are dairy-free, gluten-free and non-GMO. For a mouth-watering, well-crafted and accurately dosed edible, these Fruit Chews are the perfect choice.
