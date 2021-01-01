About this product

We’ve always had great respect for KJL Compound’s culinary talents. That’s why we were eager to partner with them to offer a truly indulgent, bite-sized treat. These flavor-packed Fruit Chews are made with 100% 14er terpenes and are formulated to be 1:1 10mg CBD/10mg THC per chew. These Fruit Chews are available in two flavors with two varying effects: Blood Orange Mango (Uplifting) and Blackberry Pomegranate (Calming). You’ll also be happy to know that these juicy delights are dairy-free, gluten-free and non-GMO. For a mouth-watering, well-crafted and accurately dosed edible, these Fruit Chews are the perfect choice.