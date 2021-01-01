About this product

Complete mobile solution of your grow tent, grow room, or greenhouse from anywhere in the world! Monitor the temperature, humidity, time of day, and soil moisture. Automate any number of devices such as grow lights, hall lights, fans, blowers, exhausts, heaters, air conditioners, CO2 generators, dehumidifiers, and more. There are 5 outlets on board to help you get started and easily add our wireless outlets. With our solution, you can grow from a small grow tent to a 1 acre greenhouse!



Operates your lights, fans, blowers, exhausts, CO2 generators, dehumidifiers and more.

Monitor your grow tent or grow room from anywhere in the world.

Efficiently deliver water with 2 pumps to deliver the correct amount of water.

Control your water on a schedule or with smart rules such as low soil moisture.

Control your lights on a schedule or with smart rules for greenhouses where light in addition to sunlight

Smart rules can detect abnormalities and send alerts to your phone.

Control humidity by misting or dehumidifiers.

Sophisticated scheduler or smart rules to control the temperature.

Smart rules can detect high temperatures and shutoff any devices that could be generating heat.

Control misting or dehumidifying to keep your humidity at the desired range.

Easy to use smartphone app for android and ios.

Operates with 120 volts / 60Hz / 15 Amps

5 year warranty and best warranty service



• This unit has sensors to monitor temperature, humidity, soil moisture, and Light.

•This will have 5 outlets to control your lights, fan, exhaust, dehumidifier, or CO2 generator.

•1 Water Delivery via (High Volume Pump, Dosing Pump, or Water Hose/Faucet Valve). You will choose 1 water delivery mechanism

•This unit allow wireless add-ons that can be purchased on our website to add more sensors, outlets, or pumps.



INCLUDES:

Complete instructional video

Free Shipping to US & Canada