Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Koan

Koan

Koan Cordials – Calm

About this product

Calm offers a nuanced experience that has a profound effect on your mind and body when you need it most. A whisper of THC helps to increase the bioavailability of Calm’s ample CBD. The cannabinoids are supported by complementary terpenes to help you cope with the stressors of everyday life. Calm is formulated to quiet your mind and ease you into a gentle sense of well-being.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!