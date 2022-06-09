Ruby, dubbed, as the "4th chocolate," behind white, milk, and dark, made its international debut in late 2017 and only came to the US in 2019. Made from a special blend of ruby cacao beans of Ghana, Ecuador, and the Ivory Coast, these gorgeous, rosy-pink hued Koko Gemz offer an elusive flavor that is a tension of fresh berries and luscious smoothness



Ruby Koko Gemz are handcrafted Belgian chocolates made with the highest quality ingredients by our master chocolatiers.



Gluten free

Vegetarian

Ten individually wrapped 10mg chocolates per box