Ruby, dubbed, as the "4th chocolate," behind white, milk, and dark, made its international debut in late 2017 and only came to the US in 2019. Made from a special blend of ruby cacao beans of Ghana, Ecuador, and the Ivory Coast, these gorgeous, rosy-pink hued Koko Gemz offer an elusive flavor that is a tension of fresh berries and luscious smoothness
Ruby Koko Gemz are handcrafted Belgian chocolates made with the highest quality ingredients by our master chocolatiers.
Gluten free
Vegetarian
Ten individually wrapped 10mg chocolates per box
About this brand
Koko Gemz
We combined two things we loved, chocolate and cannabis, to craft a delectable assortment of infused treats. Using only high-quality Belgian chocolate, our chocolatiers create an array of rich and smooth Koko Gemz.
With every sphere of chocolate, you can enjoy with confidence because we dedicated to delivering in both taste and consistency. Indulge on Koko Gemz to start your morning, get you through your day, or relax at night.
