About this product
KookiJar On the Go Leather smell proof and lockable pouch
One KookiJar Bud Pod holds a gram neatly.
One KookiJar Doob Tube
One KookiJar One Hitter
KookiJar Hemp Classic 1 ¼ Size Rolling Papers
The Grate Grinder Card
Use the KookiJar app to identity and track the contents of your Jars and so much more.
About this brand
KookiJar
KookiJar is a unique new storage solution for Cannabis. Sleek and refined. Made of glass to keep your stash fresher, longer. Each glass cannabis container comes with an innovative magnifying lid. KookiJar is also an App designed to help you manage your collection and help keep your jars organized.