About this product
Two small 8oz/240ml collection Jars.
Each Jar holds a half neatly.
High-quality glass with custom-designed 5x magnifying lid.
KookiJar Pen Light
Includes a KookiJar humidity pack and microfiber cloth.
Includes KookiJar stickers, use with the KookiJar app to identity and track the contents of your Jars and so much more.
Your flower deserves better. Protect, preserve, and showcase your collection in style.
Each Jar holds a half neatly.
High-quality glass with custom-designed 5x magnifying lid.
KookiJar Pen Light
Includes a KookiJar humidity pack and microfiber cloth.
Includes KookiJar stickers, use with the KookiJar app to identity and track the contents of your Jars and so much more.
Your flower deserves better. Protect, preserve, and showcase your collection in style.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
KookiJar
KookiJar is a unique new storage solution for Cannabis. Sleek and refined. Made of glass to keep your stash fresher, longer. Each glass cannabis container comes with an innovative magnifying lid. KookiJar is also an App designed to help you manage your collection and help keep your jars organized.