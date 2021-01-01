About this product
One small 8oz/240ml collection Jar holds a half neatly.
One On The Go 3.5oz/100ml Jar holds a quarter neatly.
High-quality glass with custom-designed 5x magnifying lid.
The Wrap King-Sized hemp rolling papers
KookiJar Pen Light
The Grate Grinder Card
Includes a KookiJar humidity pack and microfiber cloth
Includes KookiJar stickers, use with the KookiJar app to identity and track the contents of your Jars and so much more.
About this brand
KookiJar
KookiJar is a unique new storage solution for Cannabis. Sleek and refined. Made of glass to keep your stash fresher, longer. Each glass cannabis container comes with an innovative magnifying lid. KookiJar is also an App designed to help you manage your collection and help keep your jars organized.