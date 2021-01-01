About this product
One compact 8oz/240ml collection Jar.
Holds a half neatly.
High-quality glass with our custom-designed 5x magnifying lid
Available in black or clear glass.
Inside the Jar is a KookiJar humidity pack and microfiber cloth.
Includes KookiJar stickers, use with the KookiJar app to identity and track the contents of your Jars and so much more.
About this brand
KookiJar
KookiJar is a unique new storage solution for Cannabis. Sleek and refined. Made of glass to keep your stash fresher, longer. Each glass cannabis container comes with an innovative magnifying lid. KookiJar is also an App designed to help you manage your collection and help keep your jars organized.