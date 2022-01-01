About this product
💚 Why: a must-have pocket accessory for anyone that rolls or enjoys pre-rolls. The perfect container for storing your pre-rolled cannabis. You rolled the perfect blunt, now protect it!
💚 Features: 4-1/2" in length, made of anodized aircraft-grade aluminum. Fits neatly in your pocket. Airtight and waterproof.
About this brand
KookiJar
KookiJar is leading the de-stigmatization of cannabis, with showcase-able physical storage and a personalized digital app.
Our glass jars ensure freshness and the preservation of potency, while our innovative, custom-designed magnifying lid lets you view, inspect, and present your flower in detail.
Connect to our app so you can keep track of what you've collected in each jar, capture how you experienced it, get updates from the world of cannabis, and discover how to curate a collection that suits your individual preferences.
