About this product
💚 Why: a must-have pocket accessory for grabbing a quick hit when on the go or while your favorite game is loading the next match.
💚 Features: made of anodized aluminum. Pocket-safe, convenient and discrete. The spring-loaded plunger makes it easy to discard the used flower without the need for a scraper.
💚 How To Use: add a small amount of cannabis flower in the "open" end (near our logo). Heat the flower with a lighter and draw from the "spring" end. Push the "spring" end when done to dispose the used flower.
About this brand
KookiJar
KookiJar is leading the de-stigmatization of cannabis, with showcase-able physical storage and a personalized digital app.
Our glass jars ensure freshness and the preservation of potency, while our innovative, custom-designed magnifying lid lets you view, inspect, and present your flower in detail.
Connect to our app so you can keep track of what you've collected in each jar, capture how you experienced it, get updates from the world of cannabis, and discover how to curate a collection that suits your individual preferences.
