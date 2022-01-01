💚 Why: a must-have pocket accessory for grabbing a quick hit when on the go or while your favorite game is loading the next match.

💚 Features: made of anodized aluminum. Pocket-safe, convenient and discrete. The spring-loaded plunger makes it easy to discard the used flower without the need for a scraper.

💚 How To Use: add a small amount of cannabis flower in the "open" end (near our logo). Heat the flower with a lighter and draw from the "spring" end. Push the "spring" end when done to dispose the used flower.