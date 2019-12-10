About this product
Gelato is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam Genetics, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Cookies. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin.
Founded in 2011, Korova established itself as one of the most renowned purveyors of unrivaled cannabis products.