OG Kush, a classic staple strain for the Southern California connoisseur. Crossed with Chemdog and Hindu Kush, this strain was once famed for its history of originating as a bag seed in 90s but has come a long way since. Our OG Kush is heavy with terpinolene, a terpene often found in apples and cumin, which contributes to its fruity aroma and earthy flavor.
Korova
Founded in 2011, Korova established itself as one of the most renowned purveyors of unrivaled cannabis products.