OG Kush, a classic staple strain for the Southern California connoisseur. Crossed with Chemdog and Hindu Kush, this strain was once famed for its history of originating as a bag seed in 90s but has come a long way since. Our OG Kush is heavy with terpinolene, a terpene often found in apples and cumin, which contributes to its fruity aroma and earthy flavor.