About this strain
Romulan Haze by Next Generation Seeds is a clear-headed hybrid ready for all day consumption. Mind your dosage and this strain will keep you lucid and productive, stimulating the body and calming the mind, allowing the consumer to remain focused. The strain becomes weighted and whimsical with continued consumption. Romulan Haze is an excellent strain for spurring creativity and focus.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Korova
Founded in 2011, Korova established itself as one of the most renowned purveyors of unrivaled cannabis products.