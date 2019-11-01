

TRIANGLE KUSH X ANIMAL MINTS



THIS PHENOTYPE OF SEED JUNKY'S TRIANGLE MINTS SHARES LINEAGE WITH GSC, OGKB AND DERIVATIVE HYBRIDS. THOUGH THE ACTUAL PARENTS ARE REPORTED AS TRIANGLE KUSH X ANIMAL MINTS BX, THIS CULTIVAR SHARE GALAXY SPACE WITH MANY NOTED COOKIES COUSINS. CONSISTENTLY RESINOUS ACCOMPANIED BY UN UNMISTAKABLE GAS AROMA THAT SLAPS YOU IN THE FACE WHEN IT'S SEAL IS BROKEN.