TRIANGLE KUSH X ANIMAL MINTS
THIS PHENOTYPE OF SEED JUNKY'S TRIANGLE MINTS SHARES LINEAGE WITH GSC, OGKB AND DERIVATIVE HYBRIDS. THOUGH THE ACTUAL PARENTS ARE REPORTED AS TRIANGLE KUSH X ANIMAL MINTS BX, THIS CULTIVAR SHARE GALAXY SPACE WITH MANY NOTED COOKIES COUSINS. CONSISTENTLY RESINOUS ACCOMPANIED BY UN UNMISTAKABLE GAS AROMA THAT SLAPS YOU IN THE FACE WHEN IT'S SEAL IS BROKEN.
Korova
Founded in 2011, Korova established itself as one of the most renowned purveyors of unrivaled cannabis products.