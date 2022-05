CHERRY CREAM PIE X COOKIES & CREAM F2



A PRODUCT OF EXOTIC GENETIX, THIS INDICA-LEANING HYBRID OFFERS A DELICIOUS TERPENE PROFILE THAT SMELLS SWEET AND SOUR ON TOP OF A BIT OF GAS. WHIPPED CHERRIES GROWS BUSHY, MEDIUM-TALL PLANTS AND HAS LARGER, VELVETY SOFT NUGGETS. SPOTS OF PURPLE PEEK THROUGH A BLANKET OF TERPENE RICH TRICHOMES. ENJOY WHIPPED CHERRIES FOR ITS DELICIOUS FLAVOR AND EUPHORIC SEDATION.