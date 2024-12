The Black Hole Green Multiserve (100mg)



Indulge in a delicious fusion of blackberry and cream. Each bag contains a single-serve pie, filled with a potent 100 milligrams of THC. This gummy can be pulled apart into 10 slices, offering an experience that is as powerful as it is enigmatic. Prepare to embrace the unknown as you allow your taste buds to explore the secrets of the universe.



Vegan + Gluten-Free



1 piece per bag

100mg per serving

10mg per slice



Kosmik uses a cutting-edge curing process ensuring every piece is consistent in taste and texture. Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.



