Looking for an alter-dimensional experience? The Black Hole is the newest addition to the Kosmik family of products, with each gummy packing a whopping 100mg of THC! Our cutting-edge curing process ensures every piece is consistent in texture, but if you want to know the flavor you’ll just have to try them – that information is currently CLASSIFIED.
Our mission is in the name. We are laser-focused on the taste, texture, potency, and quality of our products so that the whole experience is (yes, we’re gonna say it) - out of this world.