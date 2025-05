The Blue Raspberry Retrograde Blaster provides a mouthwatering explosion of juicy sweetness with a refreshing hint of lemonade. Filled with 10 milligrams of THC per piece, this edible delivers your taste buds the irresistible flavors of a blue raspberry candy. It's bound to become your favorite treat!



Vegan + Gluten-Free



10 mg THC per piece

10 pieces per bag

10 bags per box



Kosmik uses a cutting-edge curing process ensuring every piece is consistent in taste and texture. Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.

