The Sour Celestial Cherry Blaster is every cherry lover’s dream. Filled with 10 milligrams of THC per piece, this edible is crafted for those who appreciate the sour side of life. Dive into the sour realm and relish in the cherry oasis that awaits you.



Vegan + Gluten-Free



10 mg THC per piece

10 pieces per bag

10 bags per box



Kosmik Brands uses a cutting-edge curing process ensuring every piece is consistent in taste and texture. Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.

