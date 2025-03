The Supersonic S’mores Specialty Blaster is a seasonal delight that consists of a fluffy marshmallow gummy, paired with a real chocolate center and rolled sweet graham cracker crumbles. Filled with 25 milligrams of THC per piece, this edible conjures memories of toasty campfire treats. Brace yourself for a trip to campfires and laughter under the starry sky.



*Please refer to product packaging for vegan and gluten-free classification.



25 mg THC per piece (some States 10mg per)

10 pieces per bag

10 bags per box



Kosmik uses a cutting-edge curing process ensuring every piece is consistent in taste and texture. Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.

read more