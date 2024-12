Enjoy citrusy adventures with the flavor of zesty orange slices. With each gummy containing a potent 100 milligrams of THC, you can embark on a tantalizing adventure that will awaken your senses and leave you craving more. Embrace the vibrant enigma and allow your taste buds to explore the unknown.



Vegan + Gluten-Free



100 mg THC per piece

8 pieces per bag

10 bags per box



Kosmik uses a cutting-edge curing process ensuring every piece is consistent in taste and texture. Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.

read more