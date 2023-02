The dART v2 battery is variable voltage and 510 threaded. The dARTv2 has a preheat mode and comes in four colors: blue, black, silver, and rainbow. The dART v2 battery comes with: USB charger, 510 thread battery, 350mAh with 3 variable voltage settings (3.4V , 3.7V or 4.0V). Compatible with most cartridges.

