This premium quartz coil atomizer is a spin on the original. We replaced the ceramic rods with quartz for the most durable kuLi koiL to date. The kuLi koiL QUARTZ is designed to vape legal concentrates (wax, shatter, dabs, etc). The result gives you a heavy, but clean hit. This atomizer is compatible with the original kuLi vaporizer kits, travel kuLi kit, and kuLirado.

Show more