The kuLi dRIP is an electronic dab tool, or known to some as a hot knife. This state of the art electronic dabber uses heat to make the concentrate loading process simple and effective. No more scraping your tool. Just tap button twice and your oil drops off. The kuLi dRIP kit comes with the kuLi drip tip, the new kuLi v2 battery, and a cover that allows you to keep your dab tool in your pocket without the worry of ruining your clothes. The battery charges with fast USB-C and a full charge can happen in 30 minutes. Take your dabbing to the next level with the new kuLi dRIP kit!