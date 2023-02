Designed to be a true dry herb vaporizer, it actually bakes the dry herb to create vapor and does not create combustion. It has a food grade ceramic chamber for a clean product-surface area. There are 3 temperature settings and 3 modes for use with oils and concentrates. It sports a massive 2200 mAh battery, vibrates when its ready to use, and looks discreet. It also comes with pipe cleaners and a cleaning brush.

