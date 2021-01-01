About this product

We start by extracting oil from calendula flower, then combine with THC-Free cbd / cbg extracts and a perfect balance of premium essential oils and other nourishing ingredients. Kurativ’s soothing cream absorbs quickly into your skin. Gentle and effective, can be used daily as needed. Choose from Unscented or Cooling Menthol.



This highly concentrated cream is available in 1oz. and 4oz. jars.