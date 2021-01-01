There are many advantages to the rectal administration of cannabis compared to the other routes. If the oral route is disallowed due to oral intake restrictions frequently required both before and after surgery, or if the oral route is impaired due to e.g. vomiting, injured jaw or throat, or gastrointestinal difficulties, it is still be possible to administer Cannabis rectally. CBD cannabis suppositories makes it possible to avoid drug degradation in the gastrointestinal tract and bypass first-pass metabolism in the liver. This allows the cannabinoids to reach the blood in much higher concentrations.