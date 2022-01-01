About this product
CBD All-In-One - Banana Smoothie 5:1:5
Infused Hybrid / Fruity, Sweet, Tropical
A balanced CBD:THC ratio blended with signature notes that are reminiscent of the desirable taste of a banana smoothie.
CBD: Our reformulated ratio line goes beyond CBD and THC, harnessing the entire wellness potential of the cannabis plant. Each blend features our signature live whole plant extract paired with a unique ratio of cannabis terpenes, key cannabinoids like CBG and CBN, and other essential bioactive ingredients that work in synergy to provide the ultimate wellness benefits.
All-In-One: Our ready to use All-In-One is back and better than ever. Known for its patented signature look, precise delivery, and compact design we’ve made significant updates to deliver breakthrough performance with ultra portability.
About this brand
Kurvana
As a brand leader in premium cannabis, Kurvana continues to transform the industry offering innovative products of uncompromising quality, sitting at the intersection of nature and science. With focus on the development of highly intrinsic oil, Kurvana delivers multiple options for connoisseurs and beginners alike. Since 2014, Kurvana has surpassed the industry’s standard of quality, formulating natural botanical ingredients to create some of the world’s best full-spectrum products. Today, Kurvana is widely recognized by its commitment to enhancing the everyday life of consumers with the most natural, pure, and safe products in the cannabis and hemp space.