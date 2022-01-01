CBD All-In-One - Sunset Tea 10:1:5

Infused Indica / Earthy, Floral, Herbal



A high-CBD blend infused with fragrant lavender blossoms and chamomile for a soothing and calming impression.



CBD: Our reformulated ratio line goes beyond CBD and THC, harnessing the entire wellness potential of the cannabis plant. Each blend features our signature live whole plant extract paired with a unique ratio of cannabis terpenes, key cannabinoids like CBG and CBN, and other essential bioactive ingredients that work in synergy to provide the ultimate wellness benefits.



All-In-One: Our ready to use All-In-One is back and better than ever. Known for its patented signature look, precise delivery, and compact design we’ve made significant updates to deliver breakthrough performance with ultra portability.