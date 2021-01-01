Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Kush Bottles

Kush Bottles

10ml Clear Screw Top Polystyrene Concentrate Container

About this product

Clear, Screw Top, Polystyrene concentrate containers are an easy, convenient, and safe way to store medical and recreational concentrates. The crystal clear plastic container maintains an odorless seal to preserve freshness of medication and herbs.

Holds: one gram of concentrate

Dimensions: 37mm Dia. x 20mm Ht.

Quantity: 100 pieces/order
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!