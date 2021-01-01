Kush Bottles
5ML Clear Flip Top Concentrate Containers (100 qty.)
About this product
Our 5ml flip top containers are a convenient and affordable option for concentrate packaging. These containers are made from a recyclable BPA-free polypropylene plastic.
Holds: one gram of concentrate
Dimensions: 1" Dia. x .50" Ht.
Quantity: 100 pieces/order
