About this product

This glass concentrate container is a popular choice as it is the most compact concentrate container on the market. It's sturdy, and makes the product inside look great. The cap has a white poly liner to help for better closure and seal properties.



-Material: Glass

-White Poly Liner in Cap

-Volume: 5ml

-Top twists off

-Fits: 1g of product

-Use: concentrates, extracts, wax, dabs