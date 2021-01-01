About this product

INTEGRA BOOST Humidiccant uses patented technology that releases or absorbs moisture, maintaining relative humidity at 55% or 62% in a contained environment. Packs are individually wrapped with an indicator card so they last until you are ready to use them and so you know exactly when it's time to replace them.



-Cure Better

-Prevents mold

-Less monitoring and zero burping

-Preserves smell, taste and efficacy of your products

-Store Longer

-Extends shelf life

-Retains weight

-Consistent maintenance of humidity

-Preserves smell, taste and efficacy of your products

-More Accurate Humidity Monitoring

-Humidity indicator cards included with every pack