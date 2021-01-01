Kush Bottles
6ml Glass No Neck Concentrate Container
About this product
NEW lid for improved functionality! These 6ml glass concentrate containers with plastic caps are built to be durable and compact. The perfectly-fitting plastic lid reduces air flow and prevents leakage. Let your beautiful extracts shine in these crystal clear glass containers.
Volume: 6ml
Base Material: Glass
Cap Material: Plastic
Use: Concentrates
