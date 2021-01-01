About this product

BudGloves™ Premium Powderless Nitrile Gloves are the official glove of the cannabis industry. Engineered specifically for handling cannabis products, these powderless, non-stick, food safe gloves are essential for any grower, processor, or distributor. These gloves even allow you to use a touch screen device so you don't have to take them off to operate your phone or tablet.



-Nitrile (latex free)

-Powderless

-5mil thickness

-Works with touch screen devices

-Industrial grade

-Food safe

-Black

-100 gloves per box