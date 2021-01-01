Kush Bottles
BudGloves™ Premium Powderless Nitrile Gloves (Black)
About this product
BudGloves™ Premium Powderless Nitrile Gloves are the official glove of the cannabis industry. Engineered specifically for handling cannabis products, these powderless, non-stick, food safe gloves are essential for any grower, processor, or distributor. These gloves even allow you to use a touch screen device so you don't have to take them off to operate your phone or tablet.
-Nitrile (latex free)
-Powderless
-5mil thickness
-Works with touch screen devices
-Industrial grade
-Food safe
-Black
-100 gloves per box
-Nitrile (latex free)
-Powderless
-5mil thickness
-Works with touch screen devices
-Industrial grade
-Food safe
-Black
-100 gloves per box
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!