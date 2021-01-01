About this product

Mylar Bags are an economical solution for the packaging of holistic medicine. Made of polyester resin, these bags possess good moisture and oxygen resistance properties. Mylar bags are heat sealable for tamper proofing and have a zip-locking mechanism so they can be reclosed as well. These bags are sturdy with a wall thickness of 4.5 mils.



This particular size bag is opaque and white on both sides.



Our bags can also be produced with a custom logo on the back at an additional cost. It should be noted that mylar bags are not classified as child-resistant.



Color: White Opaque

Holds: 2 oz / 56 Grams

Dimensions: 7" x 11" Ht.

Quantity: 100 pieces/order