Kush Bottles
Eighth Ounce Kraft/Kraft Opaque Barrier Bags
About this product
Our Kraft/Kraft barrier bags offer a high end, natural packaging look. The bags have a metalized lining to ensure the barrier properties are sufficient for keeping product fresh and keeping the smell in. These bags are top loading and have a re-closable zipper, are heat-sealable, and have a tear notch and bottom gusset.
Holds: 1/8th ounce or 3.5 grams
Dimensions: 3.43" x 5.04" Ht.
Quantity: 100 pieces/order
