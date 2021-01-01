Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Kush Bottles

Kush Bottles

Flip Top 80 Dram Containers (30 qty.)

About this product

Flip Top 80dr containers are a safe place to store medical and recreational herbs. The vials have a positive seal for enhanced freshness. The containers impermeable casing substantially extends product shelf life for worry-free pre-packaging. All containers are medical grade plastic, BPA-free, and molded of natural gas-based polypropylene material.

Holds: one ounce

Dimensions: 3 1/8"Dia. X 3"Ht.

Quantity: 30 pieces/order
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!