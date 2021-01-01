Loading…
Logo for the brand Kush Bottles

Kush Bottles

Medium Pharmacy RX Prescription Exit Bags

About this product

Rx bags are a cost-effective exit bag solution. Choose between a ‘California’ or ‘All States’ option. Both options feature the standard “do not open until final destination” and “keep out of reach of children” warnings, while the California bag references current state-specific legislation.

Size: Medium Pinched Bottom (#23)
Dimensions: 4.92" W x 1.97" D x 10.43" H
